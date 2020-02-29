|
|
Faye Ann L. Amundson was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on February 19, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Hospital St. Mary's Campus, Rochester, MN, with family by her side.
Faye was born August 6, 1934, in Chippewa Falls, WI, to the late Dean and Nora (Finstad) Laycock. The family later moved to Eau Claire. She graduated from Eau Claire Senior High School in 1952 and was a vibrant cheerleader. After high school, Faye attended nursing school at Mayo Rochester St. Marys Campus and later worked at Middlefort Clinic in Eau Claire. She also worked at the Deluxe Bakery, the telephone company, the family business called Lange Canning Company, and for many years she worked early opening hours at McDonalds on Hastings Way so she could be home when her kids weren't in school. She so enjoyed visiting with all the regular customers.
Faye married John A. Amundson on December 27, 1953, at Grace Lutheran Church. They had five children: Jim, Amy, Linda, KÃ¤ren and Andy. She loved and supported her children with a huge, passionate heart in all their life adventures and challenges and words cannot express how much she will be missed. Her five grandchildren: Nicholas, Lindsay, Jessica Faye, Taylor and Mason, held a most special place in her heart oh she loved them so.
Faye and John spent summers with their family up on the Chippewa Flowage. She so enjoyed the beauty of nature, sunshine, being on the water, caring for her flowers, cardinals, watching PGA golf (especially The Masters), lunching with her life-long friends, and many travels to beautiful places. What she treasured most was spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Service work/volunteering were an important part of her life. She was a Brownie and Girl Scout leader, member of the Eau Claire Service League, serving at Christ Church Cathedral, Eau Claire Youth Hockey, Eau Claire Ski Sprites, and for many years, chair member of her high school class reunion committee.
Faye will be sorely missed by her loving family and friends. She leaves behind her husband, John; sons, Jim Amundson and Andrew Amundson; daughters, Amy Amundson, Linda (John) Amundson-Stoddart, KÃ¤ren Amundson; grandchildren, Nicholas, Lindsay, Jessica Faye, Taylor, and Mason. She also leaves behind sisters, Joan (Bill) Carter, Linda Laycock, and Connie (Alan) Floyd.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Dean and Nora Laycock; and sister, Judy Greene.
The family would like to thank the emergency staff at Mayo Hospital Eau Claire and in Rochester, MN. They would also like to thank an angel named Rachel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Faye's memory to Christ Church Cathedral, 510 S. Farwell St., Eau Claire, WI 54701 or to a .
A visitation will be held from 10:00am to 12:00pm on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Christ Church Cathedral, Eau Claire. A memorial service will follow the visitation at 12:00pm at the church. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020