Faye Eugenia (Brunberg) Covey, of Osceola, Wisconsin, born on July 3, 1930, passed away peacefully on June 30, 2020 at home surrounded by family.

Faye was preceded in death by, Husband William, Son David, Grandson Greg Klaers, and Great Granddaughter Anna Ruby LaPierre.

Faye is survived and lovingly remembered by Son, Dan (Becky), Daughters, Mary (Earl), Stephanie (Rick), Daughter-In-Law Carmen (David), 10 - Grandchildren, 23 - Great Grandchildren, 6 - Great, Great Grandchildren, Sister Janet Weinhardt, plus many nieces and nephews.

Due to the virus there will be no service at this time. A private family internment date to be announced.

Memorial donations may be made to Parkinson Research Foundation, 5969 Cattleridge Blvd Suite 100, Sarasota, FL 34232. Condolences for the family may be sent to Faye Covey Family, 1700 130th Ave NE, Blaine, MN 55449.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store