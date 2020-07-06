1/
Faye Covey
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Faye's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Faye Eugenia (Brunberg) Covey, of Osceola, Wisconsin, born on July 3, 1930, passed away peacefully on June 30, 2020 at home surrounded by family.
Faye was preceded in death by, Husband William, Son David, Grandson Greg Klaers, and Great Granddaughter Anna Ruby LaPierre.
Faye is survived and lovingly remembered by Son, Dan (Becky), Daughters, Mary (Earl), Stephanie (Rick), Daughter-In-Law Carmen (David), 10 - Grandchildren, 23 - Great Grandchildren, 6 - Great, Great Grandchildren, Sister Janet Weinhardt, plus many nieces and nephews.
Due to the virus there will be no service at this time. A private family internment date to be announced.
Memorial donations may be made to Parkinson Research Foundation, 5969 Cattleridge Blvd Suite 100, Sarasota, FL 34232. Condolences for the family may be sent to Faye Covey Family, 1700 130th Ave NE, Blaine, MN 55449.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Telegram from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved