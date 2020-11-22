1/1
Fern Bautch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fern's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fern Elizabeth Bautch, 90, of Whitehall, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, surrounded by family, at Pigeon Falls Health Care Center.
Fern was born on May 6, 1930 in the town of Montana, the daughter of Jacob and Margaret (Fritschler) Ammann.
The farm girl from Waumandee met her future husband Clifford Bautch at Midway Dance Hall in Independence, Wis., where they enjoyed many nights dancing. They were married May 5, 1951 and farmed outside Whitehall for many years where they raised turkeys, pigs, dairy cows and seven children. Fern also worked at Arcadia Fryers/Golden Plump in Arcadia for 29 years.
She was a hard worker, devoting her life to family, homemaking, fishing, and gardening. She truly enjoyed cooking for her Bautch deer camp hunters and fishing with Clifford, where she often caught the biggest fish. If you were fortunate to visit with her, she often asked if you had been out hunting or fishing. She often served large Sunday meals to family and friends and could be found every year helping out in the kitchen at the St. John's Fall Festival. Her apple pies, sugar and molasses cookies, home canned goods (especially the peaches and pickles), roasted and fried chicken and a whole bunch of other delicious food are all fondly remembered by family and friends. Fern always exhibited great effort in helping others and always made the best of what she had.
Fern is survived by six of her seven children, Linda (Tony) Skroch of Whitehall, Susan (Andrew) Much of Eau Claire, Gary (Vicky) Bautch of Strum, Mark (Susie) Bautch of Grand Junction, Colo., Maggie (Mike) Rebarchek of Independence, Brad (Shannon) Bautch of Whitehall; 13 beloved grandchildren and step-grandchildren, Kim, Angie, Nathan, Julie, John, Marybeth, Paul, Erica, Mitch, Baily, Lucas, Ivy and Alisha; 17 great-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jacob and Margaret Ammann; husband, Clifford Bautch; brothers, Elmer and Lester Ammann; son, Jeff Bautch and one beloved grand-dog, Bear.
A special thank you to the loving, compassionate staff at Pigeon Falls Health Care Center where Mom felt their extra love and care daily.
A private burial will be held at Lincoln Cemetery in Whitehall at a later date. A Celebration of Life is being planned for May 2021.
Online condolences may be offered at www.edisonfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Telegram from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edison Funeral Home - Independence
23713 Washington St.
Independence, WI 54747
(715) 985-3615
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edison Funeral Home - Independence

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved