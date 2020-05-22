Floral Jones
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Floral's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Floral Ann Jones, 74, of rural Fairchild, passed away Thursday afternoon May 21, 2020, surrounded and comforted by her loving family.
Flora Ann Jones was born May 27, 1945, in Detroit, MI, to William and Irene (Gilpen) Thompson. She was raise in Highland Park, MI, until her family moved to Chicago. As an adult Ann continued to live in the Chicago area and it was also there that she raised her own 3 children.
Ann was united in marriage to Donald Jones on June 14, 1985, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Berwyn, IL. Together with her children they continued to live in Illinois until moving to Fairchild in 1988. They first lived in the village of Fairchild until moving to their current home in Fairchild Township.
Ann held various jobs before moving to Fairchild, and after that was trained as a certified nursing assistant and worked predominately as a private in home care giver. It was Ann's nature to want to help others and this profession suited her well and gave her great satisfaction.
Ann's family was her everything and with her abundant love for others she also turned her friends into family, all who will dearly miss her.
She leaves to mourn her passing but more blessed to have had her in their lives, Don her loving and devoted husband for nearly 35 years; 2 sons, Dennis and Sara (Wampole) Schenn of Fairchild, John and Chris Schenn of Osseo; 13 grandchildren, Nicole, Nolan, Cory, Amber, Leta, Mandy, Krissa, Thomas, Deanna, Jessica, Josh, Jacob and Jerred; 21 great grandchildren; bonus daughter Marita Diaz; brother, Paul Douglas of California; sister Jacklyn and Mark Anderson of Fairchild; special friends, Linda Flick and Vickie Anger both of Fairchild; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Willard and Irene Thompson; daughter Deborah Schenn Nolan who passed away on Oct. 5, 2007; brother Dan Gurney; mother and father-in-law, Josephine and Frank D'Andrea; and sister-in-law Judy Knuth.
A visitation will be held Wed. May 27, 2020, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, where All CDC guidelines, precautions and social distancing will be followed during the visitation.
Online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Telegram from May 22 to May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
312 S Stone St
Augusta, WI 54722
(715) 286-2222
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved