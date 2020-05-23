Florence Fossland passed away in her home on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at the age of 91.

Florence was born in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. She was the eldest of 7 children and loved to help take care of her younger brothers and sisters. When her mother Madeline passed away, Florence and her siblings were placed in a Catholic orphanage in Toronto. Florence took her vows with the Carmelite sisters and became a nun at 16 years old. Florence received her education through the Catholic Church, and took great joy in teaching the boys in the orphanage that were in her charge.

In the mid 1950s, Florence transferred to the Wauwatosa, WI order of the Carmelite sisters. It was at this point Florence decided to leave the convent after being informed that the children that she loved to teach were no longer going to be a part of the Carmelite order. During this time, Florence was given an opportunity to travel on a mission to Africa with Albert Schweitzer. She received her immunizations, but after careful consideration she decided not to go. That decision would change the course of her life forever, because at that moment she met the love of her life - Robert Fossland.

When Bob asked Florence out for a dinner date, she told him that she could not marry him. He laughed and said he was not asking her to marry him, and only wanted to enjoy her company at dinner. After a whirlwind courtship, Bob and Florence were married and returned to the University of Arizona, where Bob was a professor. In 1962, Bob accepted a position in the biology department at UWEC, and they moved to Eau Claire.

Florence's greatest joy was her family. She loved to be surrounded by her children and grandchildren and made many sacrifices to make their lives the best they could be. She was in the delivery room for all of her grandchildren's births and was a constant and loving presence in their lives until the time of her death. An equal lifelong passion was her incredible gift of artistry. She was brilliant in the mediums of painting, needlework, and gardening. She was a porcelain artist and sold her exquisite porcelain to companies all over the United States. She was a member of the Eau Claire art league and the UWEC faculty wives.

Florence is survived by her two daughters Jennifer Fossland and Susan Larson. Three grandchildren, Nicholas ( Nia ) Fossland, Garrett, and Madeline Larson. Sisters Joan, Shirley, and Dorothy. Florence was preceded in death by her beloved husband Bob, loving brothers Frank and William, and sweetest sister June.

As a result of the trying times during which Florence has passed, there will be a private family service at a date to be determined.

Our family would like to express our sincere appreciation for the St. Joseph's hospice staff. Their loving care made our mother comfortable and peaceful in her final days on this earth. We are at peace knowing that Florence is reunited in heaven with her loving husband Bob, adoring parents Frank and Madeline, and precious siblings Frank, Billy, and June. We are also comforted by knowing that the wagging tails of Max, Tess, Riser, and Lindie will be waiting for Florence as she walks through heaven's gates.







