Florence Omtvedt

Florence Joan Omtvedt transitioned from this life on September 23rd, 2020 at the fine age of 100 - her goal for longevity!
Florence was born in Chicago on May 20, 1920 to Charles and Stephanie Grembowicz, and she remained a "big city girl" at heart. It was there she met her true love and husband of 53 years, Cliff. They moved to Eau Claire in 1946 to start their family.
One of Flo and Cliff's many joys in life was traveling, and they instilled this passion in all their children. They went all across the US and as far as Asia for a WWII POW gathering. Their desire to see a bigger world and learn about the similarities and differences in people fueled their adventures. They believed this was an important part of a well-rounded life.
Flo was also an avid seamstress and fashionista. Many days were spent at the sewing machine creating clothing and decor with great zeal and love. She had an eye for style and always had time to appreciate a beautiful color or fabric. She also believed that an outfit was never complete without a colorful scarf and the perfect jewelry.
But most of all, Flo loved to laugh. She tried to make others smile with a witty remark and was well-known for her zingers, even at 100 years old. She was still clowning around in her final weeks of life. Her humor lives on through the lives she touched and she will be greatly missed.
Florence was preceded in death by her husband Cliff, infant daughter Janie, and brother Eugene Grembowicz. Her surviving family includes her sister Elizabeth Schermeister, four daughters: Dale (Charles) Gable, Diane Omtvedt, Laura (David) McCampbell and Jennifer (Daniel) Peterson, six grandchildren: Kaz (Shelley) Gable, Samuel Gable, Avery McCampbell, Claire (Matt) Tiller, Celeste (Brent) Fuerbringer, Elena (Marc) Mysliwiec, 8 great grandchildren, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend deep gratitude to the outstanding staff at both St. Croix Hospice and Heritage Court Memory Care. There have been many exemplary patient care assistants, nurses, support staff, and her chaplain. Their exceptional care for Florence will never be forgotten.
"Flossy J" will be celebrated by her family with a private Mass and Christian burial. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date when we can truly and safely dance the night away with friends and family in honor of our fun loving gal.
One of Flo's legacy requests was to help children. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Bolton Refuge House at 807 S. Farwell Street, Eau Claire, Wisconsin 54701.
