Frances H. Backe, age 97, of Eau Claire passed away peacefully in her sleep Monday evening, April 13, 2020 at Heritage Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Frances was born May 2, 1922, the second eldest of five children, to Emil and Bernice (Lee) Jagg in St. Josephs Township, Wisconsin. Frances attended a one-room schoolhouse for 8 years and graduated from Stillwater High School. She married Willard Backe on May 22, 1947 in Stillwater, Minnesota. They shared 53 wonderful years together.
Frances was an accomplished seamstress and she won many 4-H awards for her sewing work. Sewing was truly her calling and she made sure there was love in every stitch. She also worked as a cook for Regis High School for over 20 years. Through the years, Frances gave selflessly and volunteered at Immaculate Conception Church, Sacred Heart Hospital, and the Senior Center. Being a loving and dedicated mother and grandmother was her favorite and most important role.
Frances is survived by her daughters, Mary (Ron) Magadanz of Blaine, MN and Sue (Don) Kempen of De Pere, WI; son-in-law, Greg Lieberg of Eau Claire, WI; nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren; as well as many other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Willard, who passed in 2001; her parents; daughters, Nancy Lieberg and Jean Jore; son-in-law, Steve Jore; as well as three sisters, one brother, and many additional family members.
Special thanks to the staff at the Heritage Assisted Living as well as St. Croix Hospice, specifically, her hospice RN Michelle, for all the loving care and compassion they provided to Mom.
"Mom you will be deeply missed, but always live on in our hearts."
Private family service will take place at a later date with a committal service at the Chapel of the Resurrection Mausoleum at Calvary Cemetery in Eau Claire. Due to the "Safer at Home" order currently in place, a celebration of life will also be held at a later date.
Friends and family are encouraged to offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020