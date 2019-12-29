|
Frances E. Martin went to the Lord Dec. 24, 2019 at the age of 79 after a long-term struggle with dementia.
Fran was born Nov. 20, 1940 in Eau Claire, WI to Frank and Marie Mongoven. She graduated from Regis High School in 1959 and then began her career at First Wisconsin National Bank n/k/a U.S. Bank. She married Robert (Bob) Martin in 1963, and they made their home in Eau Claire for 35 years. She took time off from her career to raise her children and then resumed at the bank until she retired in 2000.
After Fran and Bob retired, they built their retirement home outside of Frederic, WI, on land that was formerly their cabin land. She then became active in volunteering for St. Dominic's Church, the local American Legion Post, and Burnett County Humane Society.
Fran loved the outdoors and daily walks with her dogs past and present. Her favorite activity was being the champion and number one fan of her grandson, Luke.
Fran was preceded in death by parents, Frank Mongoven and Marie Sherman; step-dad, Orrin Sherman; sister, Patricia Ritzinger; and very special friends, Boone and Mary Jane Johnson.
Fran will be dearly missed by her surviving family of husband, Robert Martin; son, Steven Martin; daughter, Carla (Jerry) Christenson; grandson, Luke Christenson; sister, Denice Noyes; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
A special thank you for the amazing care and compassion by the staff at Kape's Lakeside Assisted Living and Memory Care and St. Croix Hospice.
Funeral services will be held at St. Dominic Catholic Church, 107 West Birch Street, Frederic, WI on Friday, January 3, 2020. Visitation at the church will begin at 9:30 a.m., funeral service at 11:00 a.m., followed by lunch and interment at St. Dominic Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of cash, please consider a memorial donation to , Burnett County Humane Society, or St. Dominic Catholic Church.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rowe Funeral Home, www.rowefh.com, 715-327-4475, and the Northwest WI Cremation Center, www.wicremationcenter.com .
Published in Leader-Telegram from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019