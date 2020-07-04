Francis W. (Frank) Maenner II of Altoona, WI died unexpectedly on June 20, 2020. He was 59 years old. Frank was born Nov. 27, 1960 in Eau Claire, WI to Francis and Theresa (Berger) Maenner. He grew up running the fields and woodlands of the farm with his four brothers and one sister. He was a hard worker and a big help with the cows, crops and machinery. His love of the land would play an important role in his career choice. He graduated from Regis High School in 1979 then went on to earn a Bachelor's Degree in Geology from UW-EC. He was a professional geologist registered with the state of Wisconsin and worked for firms in California and Wisconsin. At Ayres Assoc., where he worked as a hydrogeologist for 13 years, he played a key role in improving and protecting Wisconsin's ground water resources. He was also a certified open-water diver. One hot summer day, just for the fun and challenge of it, he rode his bicycle from Eau Claire to Wausau to visit a brother. Family was very important to Frank and he hosted many get-togethers at his home on Lake Altoona. He enjoyed crossword puzzles, fishing, gardening, music and his dog, Turbo, but definitely not domestic chores. He was inspired by the promise of God's infinite love and mercy. May he rest in peace. He is survived by his mother; sister, Kathy (George); brothers, Dave (Jeanine), Bob (Marilyn) and Jim (Sue); and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his dad and brother John. Funeral Mass will be on Tuesday July 7 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's in Altoona where he had been a member. Visitation begins at 9:30 a.m. The funeral service will be live streamed on St. Mary's Altoona Facebook page.







