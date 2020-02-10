|
|
Francis Louis Reuter, age 89, of Eau Galle, WI and formerly of Waumandee, WI passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020. He was conversing with his family by his side hours before he died peacefully in his sleep.
He was born June 12, 1930, of parents Frank and Cecilia (Kreye) Reuter. He lived in Waumandee on the family farm and after graduating from Arcadia High School in 1948, he became the 4th generation of the farm. On June 14, 1952 he married Joyce Angst of Arcadia. He served on the Arcadia School Board for 12 years and on the Cochrane Telephone Board for 10 years. In 1991, Francis and Joyce moved to Eau Galle to assist and help their youngest son get started in farming. He loved family gatherings and farming was his passion his entire life. He loved driving tractor during the haying season and remained active thru last summer mowing the lawn, attending to his garden, planting flowers and driving around the farm on his 4-wheeler. His hobbies and enjoyment involved traveling, driving through the countryside, dining out and reading and learning history. His downtime and relaxation was flying as he had his private license to fly and he did so on many Sundays throughout his earlier years. He always had a strong Faith in God and an awe in the power of Mother Nature. No matter how busy on the farm, he kept Holy the Sabbath day with rest, fun, and family.
Francis is survived by his wife, Joyce, of 67 years; his children Frank of Honolulu, HI, Brenda of St. Paul, MN, Brad (Carrie) of Waumandee WI, Marilyn (John) Solmarin, of Sioux Falls, S.D., Beverly (Jeff) Schalo of Eden Prairie, MN, and Erik (Rebecca) Reuter of Eau Galle, WI; his grandchildren, Philip (Anne) Reuter of Waumandee, WI, Melody (Mark) McKee of Onalaska, WI, and Paul Reuter (his fiancÃ©, Brianna) of Waumandee, WI; great granddaughter, Harper; his sister Phyllis Kostner; and sister-in-law Mary Angst.
Francis was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters: Dorothy Weber, Janice Morrison, Ruth Benusa, Marylou Fernholz; and brother Thomas Reuter.
Funeral Mass will be held at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Waumandee, WI on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. with Father Prince Raja officiating and Father Emmanuel Asamoah-Bekoe con-celebrant. Visitation will be held in the church from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Burial may take place in the church cemetery after the mass weather permitting with a lunch following in the school hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests masses for Francis; memorials be made in Francis's name to Assumption Catholic School in Durand, WI or St. Boniface Church in Waumandee, WI.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is serving the family.
Condolences may be made at www.rhielfuneralhome.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020