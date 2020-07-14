Frank Kucera

Frank C. Kucera, 75, of the town of Anson, passed away unexpectedly at his home on July 5th, 2020.

Frank was born on August 15th, 1944, the son of Charles and Rose (Motycka) Kucera in Chippewa Falls, WI.

Frank grew up in Cadott and graduated from Cadott High School in 1962 and married Katie McNamara. He lived in Cadott and Stanley most of his life where he farmed on his parents' farm and enjoyed animals. Frank was a big animal lover, especially his cats and dogs, and the feeling was mutual because there wasn't an animal that didn't love Frank. He was an extremely hard worker, one could say a workaholic, usually having 3 jobs at a time. He also worked for IKE Corp. in Stanley for 14 years, drove school bus for Cadott Schools for 40 years and drove milk truck for 50 years. He also served in the US National Guard.

He is survived by loyal wife, Katie S. Kucera, for 36 years; loving father to Amanda M. Radle and a very proud Grandpa to Lexi, Donavon, April, Shellby & Cydney; his sisters, Anna Hager of Cadott, Rosemary (Rodney) Kruger and Barb (Tom) Schmitt, all of Eau Claire, Carol (Mike) Steel of Chippewa Falls; brothers, Tom (Ellie) Kucera of Cadott and Charles Kucera, Jr. of Cornell; several nieces and nephews; and special friend, Barbara Walters of Chippewa Falls.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Rose Kucera; brother, William Kucera; and brother-in-law, Roger Hager.

He was loved and liked by all; most everyone would tell you Frankie was a great guy. He had the biggest heart and he would give the shirt off his back and you could always count on him. He was a jokester, he loved to tell his grandbabies how ugly he was, so much that they would tell others "he's ugly, just look at him," but of course he'd tell them they were beautiful. If he were in a room of Packer fans, he would root for the Vikings even though he liked the Packers. He always said he was gonna die with his boots on and that's exactly what he did.

Frank was the best daddy and grandpa a child could ask for; he was deeply loved by his family and will be forever missed.

His actual funeral service will be at 4 pm on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. Pastor Kevin Kuehmichel of Seventh Day Adventist Church, Altoona, will be the Officiant. Inurnment will be held at a later date.

Friends may call from 2 p.m. and until the time of services on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls.

Friends and family may give condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome@gmail.com.

Horan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.







