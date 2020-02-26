|
Independence - Frank C. Marsolek, 75, of rural Independence, died Tuesday, February 25, 2020, on his farm doing what he loved best.
Frank was born October 14, 1944 in Buffalo County, Dover Township, to Clifford and Amy (Espeseth) Marsolek.
Frank was a lifelong farmer. He loved to hunt on the farm with his family. He also enjoyed watching the Brewers and the Packers. He was a member of the Gilmanton Community Club and Sportsman's Club for many years. He loved to drive his '67 Plymouth Satellite.
He was a member of SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Independence.
He took great pride in his family. Following his sister Clara's death, Frank took on an important role in his life by raising his nieces Rosemary and Karen.
Frank is survived by his niece, Karen (Dennis) Wyttenbach of Independence, their children, Kayla (Jeremy) Dickinson of Eau Claire and Shane (Jocelyn) Wyttenbach of Independence; niece, Rosemary (Todd) Joles of Oceanside, Calif.; two sisters, Dorothy (David) Bauer of Eau Claire and Mary (Paul) Kabus of Willard; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Clara Slabik.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Independence, with Rev. Woodrow H. Pace officiating.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to Mass at the church on Saturday.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020