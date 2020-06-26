Frank Mezera

Francis Frank J. Mezera, age 97, of Eau Claire died on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Care Partners in Eau Claire.
Frank was born on December 12, 1922 to the late Frank and Clara (Sprosty) Mezera in Eastman, Wisconsin.He graduated from Seneca High School in 1940 and then went to work for his dad hauling milk. On May 30, 1944, Frank enlisted in the U.S. Navy proudly serving our country during WWII. He was eventually stationed in Manila until the war ended and was discharged May 25, 1946. Returning home, Frank went to work for his dad in the sand & gravel business.
On September 13, 1947, Frank was united in marriage to Betty Farris in Milwaukee. They settled in Eastman where their first three children were born and purchased a grocery store, which they ran until 1955. Frank worked at the Badger Ordnance Plant from 1952 until it closed in 1954. During the week, Betty ran the store and Frank took over on weekends. After the closing of the plant, the family moved to Madison where Frank worked for the U.W. Madison in the arboretum and their fourth child was born.
In 1962, Frank was transferred to U.W. Eau Claire working as grounds keeper and eventually Grounds Supervisor, retiring in 1983. Frank and Betty were able to travel extensively in foreign countries before and after retirement. They enjoyed many years of camping with friends and playing cards. Two of his favorite hobbies were wood working and gardening. Frank was very active in VFW Post 305, St. Olaf's Parish and the St. Olaf's Men's Club.
Frank is survived by his wife of 72 years, Betty; children, Mark (Wendy) Mezera of Anoka, MN and Pamela (Steve) Nesbit of Fall Creek; grandchildren, Jenny (Steve) Sieg, Terry (Lu) Carpenter, Scott (Ashley) Nesbit, Christopher (Michelle) Mezera and Kailey (Jim) Berg; great grandchildren, Cortney and Andrew Sieg, Drake Nesbit, Lily Mezera and Connor Mezera; sister, Catherine Steger of Prairie Du Chien; special family, Cathi and Jeff Dziedzic and their family; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his son, Terry; daughter, Kathleen; 4 brothers, and 5 sisters.
Mass and visitation will be held in accordance with local, funeral home, and church COVID-19 guidelines. Mass of Christian Burialwill be held 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020 at St. Olaf Catholic Parish with Father James Kurzynski officiating. There will NOT be visitation at church before Mass and doors will open at 10:40 a.m. to 25% of capacity. Visitation will on Sunday from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Evergreen Funeral Home (off Golf Road one block east of Hwy 93). Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum in Eau Claire. Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer memorials be given in memory of Frank to St. Olaf Parish or VFW Post 305.
To send your condolence to the family and to know our guidelines for attending the visitation, please view our obituaries tab at www.evergreenfuneralhome.com. Guidelines for attending Mass at St. Olaf can be found at http://saintolafparish.org/.
Published in Leader Telegram from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.