Fred Bargmann

Fred W. Bargmann, age 86, died on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Augusta Health and Rehabilitation in Augusta, WI.
Fred was born on April 3, 1933 to the late Henry and Emma (Heisse) Bargmann in St. Louis, Missouri where he grew up, graduated from school and lived most of his life. On October 17, 1959 he married Joan Panhorst at St. Matthew Lutheran Church. Fred was a very active member of St. Matthew throughout his life servicing as an Elder, Usher, and president of the Couples' Club.
He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. For many years he worked with the U.S. Postal Service before retiring. Later, he worked as a doorman at The Dorchester apts. in St. Louis, MO. Fred also served as shop steward for the U.S. Postal Union. Fred was an avid Cardinal baseball fan, loved to travel across the country with his family, and was considered to be the best father in the world by his children.
He will be greatly missed by his family who survive him: his wife, Joan; children, Duane (Ginnie), Diane (Donny) Weber, Dale, Darlene (Brandt) Prickett; grandchildren, Jeremiah, Ashley, Sandra, Samantha, Jeremiah, Andrew, and Savaelyn; great grandchildren, Jude, Lyla and Prudence; sister, Jeanette; special cousins, Roland Hein and Ray O'Connell; many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Fred was preceded in death by his brother, Henry; sisters, Elizabeth, Henrietta, Lucille, Charlotte, and Delores.
A celebration of his life will be held 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Evergreen Funeral Home (off Golf Road 1 block East of Hwy 93) with the Reverend Mark Schultz officiating. Interment will be in Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI. Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Services will be held in compliance with Eau Claire City-County COVID - 19 guidelines
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer memorials be given in memory of Fred to the charity or organization of the donor's choice.
. But also please send a card, note or letter sharing a favorite memory or story of Fred. Please forward it to the funeral home if you do not know the address of the family (4611 Commerce Valley Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701).