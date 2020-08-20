Frederick Gurtner

On Friday, July 31, 2020 Frederick (Rich) Thomas Gurtner, loving father and caring friend of many, passed away suddenly at the young age of 31. Rich was born on October 6, 1988 to Pamela DeSantis and Fritz Gurtner. He was raised by his strong and courageous single mother and spent his early years in Cumberland WI. As a child he spent his time ice fishing, 4 wheeling, hunting at the cabin, and was always working on one vehicle or another. He loved rap music, loud vehicles, and the Vikings! Rich was a passionate hockey player and played for Cumberland most of his youth.

Rich met Heather Payne in 2011 and quickly took on the role of a father to her daughter Caitlyn Snyder. In 2014 Rich and Heather welcomed their beautiful little boy, Landon Gurtner to the world. The one thing that made him happiest in life was spending quality time with Landon and Caitlyn. He taught them many things like how to drive a skid-steer, car and 4 wheelers, took them fishing and spent time with them at the cabin. Rich learned his kindness, caring and compassion from his late mother who selflessly devoted her life to raising Rich the best she could. Rich also showed Landon and Caitlyn that same devotion.

Rich aspired to one day owning his own tree care business. It was a career he dedicated many years to in hopes of making it a reality. Rich was known as a caring, understanding, and compassionate person to everyone he met. He touched the lives of so many, in one way or another. He will forever be remembered by his smile that could brighten anyone's day or light up any room. By his acts of kindness and his need to give and help family and friends even when he had nothing himself.

He is survived by his son Landon Gurtner, mother of his son, Heather Payne, and her daughter Caitlyn Snyder, many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Pam DeSantis and Fritz Gurtner: grandparents and great grandparents.

A celebration of Rich's life will be held on Saturday, August 8, from 1:00 until 3:00 at the Skinner Funeral Home in Cumberland. Covid-19 guidelines will be followed, meaning masks are required for entry, social distancing will be observed and no more than 10 people will be inside the funeral home at any given time.

Skinner Funeral Home of Cumberland is serving the family.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store