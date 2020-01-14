|
|
COYER, Frieda M., 98, of Prescott Valley, AZ, formerly of Knapp, died Sunday at The Meadows in Prescott Valley, AZ.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m, Friday following the visitation at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Township of Stanton, Dunn County.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
FAGERLAND, Thomas E., 78, of Mondovi died Sunday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, Eau Claire.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 4-8 p.m. Monday at Rhiel Funeral Home, Durand.
Burial will be at a later date at Riverside Cemetery, Mondovi.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is handling arrangements.
HANSON, Gerhardt "Gary" N., 70, of Durand died Monday at his home.
Arrangements are pending with Goodrich Funeral Home.
HELSTAD, James R., 89, of Eau Claire died Tuesday January 7 at Milestone Senior Living, Eau Claire.
Visitation will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Saving Grace Lutheran Church, Eau Claire, with Funeral Services following at 12 p.m.
Burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Service, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
KLOSS, Diane M., 58, of Altoona died Sunday, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital.
A memorial service will be at 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the WEST CHAPEL location of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 1405 N Clairemont Ave, Eau Claire, WI.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Service, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
SMITH, Linda Jane, 70 of Stanley died Saturday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital.
A visitation service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, January 20, at Plombon Funeral Home, Stanley.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with inurnment following at Oakland Cemetary, Stanley.
Plombon Funeral Home, Stanley, is handling arrangements.
