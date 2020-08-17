Gail Palmer

GAIL ANN PALMER, age 68, of Thorp, WI, peacefully passed away surrounded by love from her family and friends. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private memorial service for the immediate family will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, in Thorp, at 11am on Friday, August 21, 2020. The family asks that those present at the service respect the mask mandate so that we can protect our vulnerable loved ones that are still here with us. The service will be live-streamed through the St. Paul's Lutheran Church Facebook Page via Facebook Live.
Gail Ann Gerike was born on February 8, 1952 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, to Gerhardt J. and Beverly C. (Biesecker) Gerike. She was born 8 weeks premature and weighed 3lbs 11oz, she was the size of her father's hand. She cut her first tooth when she was two weeks old and a black and white photo of her wailing with her mouth wide open showed the tooth prominently. Gail was raised primarily in Augusta then in1970 the family purchased a farm in Fairchild and the farm is still in the family to this day.
Gail graduated from Augusta High School in 1970 and then attended UW-Stout where she graduated with a Bachelors degree in Elementary Education. She took her first job teaching Kindergarten at Owen-Withee Elementary in 1974. After a whirlwind romance she was united in marriage to Daniel L. Palmer. They began dating in February, got engaged in April and on September 20,1980 they were married at St. John's Lutheran Church in Withee, WI. On the day of their wedding, it began raining during the reception and continued raining late into the night. This caused flooding and many bridges damaged or completely out. Leaving some wedding guests stranded in town and staying overnight at the Thorpedo Restaurant.
After 2 years of marriage Dan & Gail celebrated the birth of their daughter Janell Nicole on October 22, 1982. Then in 1985 Dan & Gail purchased Cozy Corners from Don & Mary Palmer, Dan's parents and on January 21, 1986 Gail gave birth to their son Brett John Palmer. It was during this time that Gail decided that she wanted to go back to school for her Master's Degree in Elementary Education. She juggled teaching, helping at the bar, being a mom, going to night classes and late nights studying.
There were many events and social gatherings held over the years at Cozy Corner. Every major milestone in the family came with a celebration at the bar. Then In 1997 Dan and Gail sold the bar and Gail finally realized how much she actually enjoyed the bar and all the patrons who were more than customers, they were her friends.
Gail continued teaching at Owen-Withee Public Schools and finally retired after 35 years and then she was a substitute taught for a years after.
Gail had many interests, but especially loved spending time with her family and friends, traveling, quilting, scrapbooking, caring for children and she made amazing Halloween costumes. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Thorp, where she taught Sunday School, was active in the Lutheran Women Missionary League, and the Altar Guild. Gail was also a member of the Augusta Quilt Addicts.
She will be dearly missed by her husband, Daniel, of Thorp who would have celebrated 40 years of marriage to her this year; her children: Janell Palmer of Thorp, and Brett (Brittany) Palmer of Onalaska and her grandchildren Beckem and Breya; her parents: Gerhardt and Beverly Gerike of Augusta, WI; one sister: Nancy (Don) Revak of Eau Claire; one brother: Jeff (Diane) Gerike of Fairchild, WI; Her Godchildren, Ana (Revak) Meemken, Albert Goerlitz and John Volbrecht., Her father-in-law, Don Palmer Sr., In-laws Karen (George) Kowieski, Greg (Diane) Palmer, Jeanette (Kenny) Kodl, Pete Palmer, Fred (Heather) Palmer, many nieces and nephews, cousins, other relatives, many friends and her dogs Jordy and Belle. She is preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Mary (Don) Palmer, brother-in-law, Donald Palmer, Jr. and nephew Michael Kodl.
