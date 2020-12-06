Galen B. Hoyt age 92 of Menomonie, passed away on Thursday December 3, 2020 at Our House Senior Living in Menomonie,
Galen was born December 19, 1927 in Township of Eau Galle, Dunn County. He was the son of Earl and Katherine (Pax) Hoyt and grew up in the Eau Galle and Weston areas. Galen served in the U.S. Army during WW II. After the service, Galen returned to Menomonie. Galen married Elaine Kuester June 12, 1946 in Stillwater, MN. Galen and Elaine made their home in Menomonie and raised their family. Galen owned and operated his own painting business for many years. Later, Galen worked for U.W Stout for fifteen years, retiring in 1990.
Galen and Elaine loved to spend time at the cabin in Minong. He enjoyed fishing and camping and spending time with family and friends.
Galen is survived by his wife of 74 years, Elaine; four sons, Ronnie (Judy) of Menomonie, John (Charlene) of Cameron, Richard "Skip", (Colleen) of Haugen, Scott (Rebecca) of Menomonie; 10 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren; a sister, Geneva Jacob of New Lisbon, several nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, a son Tom, a granddaughter, Cassandra; four brothers, Donald in infancy, Ted, Earl Jr., James; four sister, Stella Witt, Mary Schroeder, Katherine Henrichs, Theresa Hoyt.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Wednesday December 9, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Menomonie with Rev. John Mano officiating. Burial with Military honors will follow the services in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM to the time of the services at the Church on Wednesday. Due to Covid 19, facial masks and social distancing will be required.
