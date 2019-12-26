|
Garrett Alan Baumgardner, age 50, was born on December 2nd, 1969, in Bellingham, Washington to Steve & Peg Baumgardner. Garrett was raised in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. He passed away in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on December 21st.
Garrett graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School and was active in golf, curling, and cross-country. Garrett's curling team won the State Junior Curling Championship in 1988 and went on to the Junior Mens Nationals, where they took second place. He continued his education at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and soon transferred to the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He graduated from college in 1992 with a degree in Economics. Garrett worked at EO Johnson Business Technologies for over 20 years. He enjoyed biking, fishing, curling, racquetball, and spending time outdoors. He cared for his friends & family, was excessively passionate about anything he was involved with, and had a razor-sharp wit. Garrett was incredibly smart and compassionate. He spent a lot of time coaching his daughters' soccer teams and always made every girl on the team feel important.
Garrett is preceded in death by his grandparents, aunts & uncles, and his father. He had a large positive impact on everyone he touched. Garrett's personality brightened everyone's life and he always made time for his beloved family. He is survived by his daughters, Grace & Paige Baumgardner; Chrissy Baumgardner; his mother, Peg Baumgardner; his sister & her husband, Jenny Baumgardner & Dan Drum; his nieces, Maya & Elise Drum; and numerous relatives.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 4:00pm - 6:00pm on Monday, December 30th at Wild Ridge Golf & Event Center in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
