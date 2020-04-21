Home

PEDERSON-VOLKER FUNERAL CHAPEL LLC - CHIPPEWA FALLS
44 E COLUMBIA ST
Chippewa Falls, WI 54729-2521
(715) 723-4649

Gary Aude

Gary Aude Obituary
Gary W. Aude, 75, of Eau Claire, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Sacred Heart Hospital, Eau Claire.
Gary was born June 12, 1944 to Herb & Helen (Hennekens) Aude in Chippewa Falls.
Working on the family farm, he loved feeding the chickens, picking eggs, gardening and helping his mother in the kitchen. Gary also worked at CRI as an assembler for many years.
Gary had a knack for remembering the names and faces of the many people he met over the years.
He is survived by his sister, Carol (Leon) Pecha of Lakeville, MN and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Keith and brother Gale.
Many thanks to Hailey Sikora, her staff at Chippewa Valley Group Home, Elaine Reynen and her staff at Dearwood Adult Family Home for the loving care they provided Gary.
Private services and inurnment will be at a later date in Hope Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel in Chippewa Falls is providing arrangements. Family and friends may express condolences online at www.pedersonvolker.com
Published in Leader-Telegram from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
