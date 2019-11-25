Home

Gary Buetow

Gary W. Buetow, 79 was born on April 14th, 1940 and passed away on Thursday, November 20th, 2019 at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Eau Claire, WI.
Gary lived in the Eau Claire area for most of his life and his great joy was his family. He was a generous happy person who will be greatly missed. Gary graduated from Memorial High School in Eau Claire and worked various jobs over the years to support his family.
Gary is survived by his Children-Audrey (Thomas) Langer, Arlene (Steve) Sykora, Jason (Tracy) Buetow and Thomas Buetow; Grandchildren-Kyle, Zachary, Dylan, Caroline and Lexi; Great Granddaughter-Stella. He is also survived by 3 Stepsons, his Cousin-Lucky (Kathy) Dodge and Partner-Cynthia Geller.
He was preceded in death by his Parents-May and Elmer Buetow and his Granddaughter-Sharon Buetow.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Brooklawn Cemetery in Cadott, WI. at 11:00 AM on Sunday, December 8th, 2019.
Arrangements handled by Leiser Funeral Home Cadott, WI.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
