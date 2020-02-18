|
Gary R. Duffenbach, age 75, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, died on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at home of natural causes.
He was born on December 13, 1944, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, to Russell and Dorothea (Krueger) Duffenbach. He graduated from Regis High School in 1963 where he excelled in football and basketball. In May of 1967 he married Diane Rafferty. They had two children. In January of 1983 he married Carol (Mayer) Stumpner.
After high school graduation, he worked for Huebsch Laundry, Johnson Printing, and the Farmers store, all in Eau Claire. He then joined the Wisconsin State Patrol, in 1967, where he attained the rank of Trooper III, and worked for 26 years before retiring in 1993 due to health issues. He served his fellow troopers as Chapter 6 President of Local 55, Wisconsin State Employees Union, and for the last 6 years of his law enforcement career was Chapter 6 President of the Wisconsin Troopers Association. He was also a member of the Northwest Peace Officers Association. He was instrumental in organizing and producing the Wisconsin State Patrol's "Saved by the Belt" awards program. In 1974, Trooper Duffenbach was 1 of 17 State Troopers to be awarded the Wisconsin State Patrol Outstanding Service Award presented for a "Meritorious Act" by the Independent Insurance Agents of Wisconsin. Of the 17 "Outstanding Troopers", Trooper Duffenbach was selected as the "Grand Award Winner" and was presented the Trophy Plaque at an awards banquet in Madison, Wisconsin, with many state dignitaries in attendance. The IIAW also gave a scholarship to the University of Wisconsin-Madison in Trooper Duffenbach's name.
Gary attended a three-month class through the State of Wisconsin which qualified him to work as an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) with the Eau Claire City-County Ambulance service and teach EMT classes. Gary also served his country in the Wisconsin Army National Guard for 11 years.
Gary was a member of Sacred Heart Parish in Eau Claire nearly all of his life. He was an usher and also served on the Sacred Heart Parish Pastoral Council. He loved to bowl, play cards, travel and watch football. He and his wife both loved to golf and together they spent many hours on the golf course at various locations in Wisconsin and in other states. He eagerly looked forward to his winter stays in Florida each year where he and his wife continued their passion for golf. Gary was always proud of the fact that his senior high school football team (1962-1963) still has the best defensive record in the history of all the St. Patrick's and Regis High School football teams.
Survivors include his wife, Carol; daughter, Debra (Dan) Cavanaugh; son, Christopher (Cherie); brother, Dennis A. (Carolyn) Duffenbach; five grandchildren, Samuel, Rylan, Taylor, Noah, and Ryann; sisters-in-law, Brenda Mayer and Dolores Mayer; and several nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Russell P. Duffenbach; brothers-in-law, Donald Mayer and Gerald Mayer; and sisters-in-law, Rosemary Pomasl and Andrea (Dennis) Duffenbach. He will be sadly missed by relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Eau Claire, with Rev. Brian Jazdzewski and Rev. Douglas J. Mayer officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 pm on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Hulke Family Funeral Home and one hour prior to the funeral service on Friday at church. Burial of Ashes will take place at 1:30 pm at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Eau Claire.
