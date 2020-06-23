Gary Engen

Gary J. Engen, 50, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident in Buffalo County, WI.

Gary is survived by his wife, Melissa Engen (Gunderson); sons, Kyle and Christopher Engen; mother, Shirley OKeefe (Henderson); sisters, Judy Smith and Cindy Vehrs (Scott); step-children, Evan Forster (Amanda), Alex Schams (Kevin); step-grandchildren, Taylor, Raegan, Bennett and Otto along with many other loving family and friends. Preceded in death by his father, Donald (Jim) Engen; step-father, Bill OKeefe; as well as his grandparents.

Gary was born on September 16, 1969 in Eau Claire, WI and was a lifelong area resident. He had his Associates Degree from CVTC and worked in the telecommunications industry throughout his career. Gary was married to Linda Engen (Hays) on August 23, 1997 and together they had their two sons. Gary and Melissa later married on December 11, 2004.

Gary had a fun-loving personality and went out of his way to make people laugh and have a good time. Gary enjoyed spending time with family and friends, going riding and anything to do with an engine and wires. If it was broken, he was determined to fix it even if it meant spending hours in the garage to make sure the job was done right. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.

A private service for family will be held Saturday, July 11th at Calvary Baptist Church followed by a celebration of life at the VFW Post 7232 on 2900 West Folsom Street, Eau Claire, WI from 3-6pm.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store