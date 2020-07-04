Gary Kruger, 76, of Eau Claire peacefully passed into Jesus' arms on July 2, 2020 at Sacred Heart Hospital. Born on October 13, 1943 to Sanford Kruger and Florence Kruger (Connell), Gary was a resident of Eau Claire for over 70 years and graduated from Regis High School in 1961. From the beginning Gary had a passion and love for life which was made even brighter when his parents moved to Lake Altoona in the early 1950s. Gary developed his enthusiasm for waterskiing during this time and could be found spending long summer days on the water. He joined the Ski Sprites in the 1960's and taught dozens of kids and adults to waterski. In 1963, Gary married the love of his life, Susan Amundson, and together they celebrated 57 years of marriage. Gary worked at Uniroyal Tire Plant for over 20 years and later as a custodian for the Eau Claire School District.

Gary lived life to the fullest from mountaineering in Alaska to enjoying time with his family and friends on the Eau Claire River. He was interested in almost everything and loved photography, writing, fishing, baseball, skiing of any kind, vintage cars and long conversations about life. You could count on Gary for a riveting and witty story for almost any occasion, he loved to make people laugh with his goofy banter. Gary found Jesus in nature, cherishing time spent in wooded areas or on the water discovering the beauty of life. Gary's love and compassion touched everyone who met him. He will be remembered forever as a warmhearted, affectionate and passionate husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend who dazzled all who knew him.

Gary has joined his parents, Sanford and Florence Kruger, and brother, Dennis "Lefty" Kruger, in heaven. Gary lives on through his wife, Su Kruger; daughter, Michele (Mark) Pederson; son, Mark (Jennifer) Kruger; two sisters, Mary Alice Light and Lana Hansen; eight grandchildren, Rachel Nowak, Britany (Matthew) Anderson, Trisha (Antonio) Hoem, Camille (Michael) Tyler, Cody Kruger, Jaclyn Pederson, Robert Pederson and Samuel Kruger; and six great-grandchildren, Teagan, Hudson and Saige Tyler, Cambre and Vincent Hoem, and Eli Anderson. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and many other friends and relatives.

A private Celebration of Life will be held Monday, July 6. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Regis Catholic Schools Foundation.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store