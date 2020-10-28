1/1
Gary Wolske
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary D. Wolske, 78, of Chippewa Falls, town of LaFayette, died Saturday, October 24, 2020 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Gary was born July 7, 1942 in Chippewa Falls, the son of Merlin and Sigrid Elizabeth (Flaa) Wolske.
Gary earned a PhD in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University and was an Engineering teacher at UW-LaCrosse.
Gary enjoyed model trains and playing chess.
Gary is survived by one brother, James Wolske of Austin, Texas; several nephews; and other relatives and friends.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 31 at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. Rev. George Stamm will be officiating. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 31 at the funeral home.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Telegram from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved