Gene Cater

Gene D. Cater, 62, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin passed away peacefully at home on Friday, August 21, 2020 while surrounded by his family. Gene was born on June 5, 1958 to Ronald and Joyce (Martin) Cater.
Gene married his high school sweetheart, Claudia (Dorf) on August 9, 1980. Gene and Claudia celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary on August 9, 2020. Together, they had three children: Amanda (Mike) Miller, Chris (Lori) Cater, and Sarah Cater (Dan Kubiatowicz).
Gene was a large engine mechanic and he could fix anything. He worked for the City of Eau Claire, Northern Center, Eau Claire Diesel Service, and Bark River. He retired from the City of Eau Claire in December, 2006. In his spare time, he was always willing to help family and friends with many projects or car repairs.
The best job Gene ever had was being a dad. He was involved with all of his children's lives and activities. On April 29, 2009, Gene and Claudia welcomed their grandson Graham Montgomery Miller. Gene was finally promoted to "Papa." Papa and Graham shared an incredible bond and had an unconditional love that gave Gene so much joy in his life.
In 2006, Gene was diagnosed with Huntington's Disease (HD). While HD had a profound impact on Gene's life--he never let it define him. Gene's determination and stubbornness helped him to overcome difficulties of HD and to create beautiful and lasting memories with his family. Gene always knew that time was not to be taken for granted and wished to spend as much time as possible with the ones he loved.
Gene loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and being in nature. He was quick witted, and always had the best zingers. Gene loved his horse, Phoenix, and his dog, Sully-My-Boy. He pretended that he didn't like the cats. Gene loved watching the Packers, the Badgers, and the Brewers, and especially going to games in person with his family. He loved spending time with the Behlings, and looked forward to their Fourth of July party every year.
Gene is preceded in death by his parents Ronald and Joyce (Martin) Cater, step-mother LaVere Cater, uncle David Cater, aunt Arlene Hagen, brother LeRoy Cater, great niece Emily Burrows, nephew Andrew Heath, cousin Dale Nelson, mother-in-law Joan (Wilbersheid) Dorf, father-in-law Joseph Dorf, friend Barney Dawson, and friend Marie Lee.
Gene is survived by his wife Claudia, daughter Amanda (Mike) Miller, son Christopher (Lori) Cater, daughter Sarah Cater (Dan Kubiatowicz), and grandson Graham Miller. He is further survived by his siblings Steven (Martha) Cater, Leslie (Darlene) Cater, Linda Health (Bruce Halama) all of Eau Claire, and Barbara (Jeff) Salisbury of Abbotsford. He is also survived by sister-in-law's Kathy (Alvin) Walker, and Sherry Dorf of Eau Claire. He is also survived by many step-brothers and step-sisters, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins, and many good friends.
We would like to thank the Mayo Clinic Hospice for their care and compassion and the Mayo Clinic care team; especially Dr. James Storlie, Dr. Leonardo Fugaso, and Dr. Ashley Holland.
We will be holding a private graveside service. A celebration of life will follow at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Nature's Edge Therapy Center (2523 14 3/4ths Ave. Rice Lake, WI 54868) or Midwest Horse Welfare Foundation (10990 WI-73, Pittsville, WI 54466). Both of these nonprofit organizations enriched Gene's life by connecting him with the healing power of horses.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com
.