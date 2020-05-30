Gene William Glaser, age 66, of Colfax, WI passed away peacefully on May 27, 2020, with his family by his side after a long battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis.
He was born March 26, 1954, to parents Harold and Mary (Smith) Glaser in Barron, WI. Gene graduated from Prairie Farm High School in 1972 where he enjoyed wrestling. He was united in marriage to Joyce Peterson on June 25, 1977, at Big Elk Creek Lutheran Church. Gene was blessed with three daughters and four grandsons.
He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Joyce; daughters, Kriss (Brian) Anderson of Elk Mound, Lisa (Troy) Winrich of Eau Claire and Becky (Brody) McInnis of Colfax; along with 4 grandchildren, Deegan and Tanner McInnis and Cooper and Freeman Winrich. He is further survived by his brother, Gerald (Carol) Glaser; sister, Dianne (Jeff) Stafford; brother in-law, Robert Henning; nieces; nephews; special friends, Paul (Jodie) Blodgett and their children Bailey, Abi and Cayden.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Harold and Mary Glaser; infant brother, Jonathan Glaser; father and mother in-law, Herbert and Charlotte Peterson; and sister in-law, Yvonne Henning.
Gene farmed his entire life with his wife and was proud of working a century farm. The dairy farm and livestock were important to him and his family.
When Gene wasn't on the farm, he enjoyed taking his family to Irvine Park, hunting and fishing. He was also a fan of auctions, International Harvester equipment and the Green Bay Packers. Gene had special joy for his grandsons and appreciated the time he was able to spend with them. Especially with his oldest grandson, Deegan, who he was able to spend time with every day after school. Deegan and Gene had their own language so to say and this candor will be greatly missed.
On March 10, 2013, Gene received the gift of life through a lung transplant. He was extremely grateful for the additional time he was afforded to live life to its fullest. Special thanks to UW-Health Madison, Mayo Clinic Rochester, Mayo Clinic Health System Eau Claire and Interim Health Care Hospice for the exceptional care he received.
A graveside service will be held at a later date with Pastor Hal Schroetter officiating.
Published in Leader Telegram from May 30 to May 31, 2020.