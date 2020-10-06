Gene Knutson

Gene Roger Knutson, 82 of Chetek, Rusk Township, Rusk County, Wisconsin passed away at his home on October 5, 2020 with his family at his side. Gene was born March 21, 1938 in Menomonie, WI, the son of Clarence and Inga (Neirson) Knutson.

Gene attended and graduated from Menomonie High School in 1957. He married Barb Barneson his high school sweetheart on August 10, 1958 after she proposed to him. They had 62 wonderful years together as a married couple.

In 1960, they moved to Osseo, WI where they raised their five children. During this time, Gene owned and operated Osseo Paint and Flooring and in the 70's, he became a joint owner of Beef River Lumber and Land in Strum, WI.

Gene spent most of his working life in the building industry and also did carpet laying, upholstery, and woodworking on the side. In 2008, he retired to Chetek to live in his dream location of a little cabin on a quiet lake.

When his children were younger, he was very involved with them in the Boy Scouts.

He loved the peace and quiet of the outdoors and was an avid fisherman. Every year, the family looked forward to their annual camping vacation. In his free time, he always enjoyed a good car show or sporting event.

Anyone who knew Gene, knew he had a sharp wit and a keen sense of humor. He always had a story or a joke to tell.

He will be sorely missed by all his family and friends. He passed along many lessons of the importance of family, hard work, loyalty, integrity, gratitude and always, always keeping your sense of humor.

Gene leaves to celebrate his memory: wife, Barbara (Barneson) Knutson, Children: Jeff (Diane) Knutson, Steve (Darcy Hautala) Knutson, Leslie Knutson Medina, Kris Knutson (Mike), Ken (Christy) Knutson, Grandchildren: Jessica, Justin, Tyler, Eric, Kevin, Nick, Zack, Mariah, Lance, Luke, Logan and Gabby, Great-Grandchildren: Drew, Connor, and Gavin and his Brother: Donald (Virginia) Knutson, Brother-in-law and Sisters-in-law, Bob (Mary Lou) Barneson and Diane Barneson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Inga Knutson and brothers-in-law, Jim Barneson and Gary Barneson.

He will be missed by numerous extended family and friends.

Special thanks for his hospice staff, especially Missy and LeeAnn

A small private memorial ceremony for close family and friends will be held on Friday, October 9th from 4:00 P.M. - 5:00 P.M. at the Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home in Chetek, WI.

The Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home of Chetek has been entrusted with arrangements.







