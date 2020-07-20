George and Anjenette Elliott both passed away within a month of each of other. They were deeply loved and will be very missed.

George E. Elliott, age 95, of Chippewa Falls, WI, passed away on 5/18/2020. George was born on 12/23/1924 in Eau Claire to Harry O. Elliott and Ruth (Farrell) Elliott. He graduated from St. Patrick's school in 1942. He entered military service in 1943 in WWII and served 3 years, with 1 year overseas in Italy as a radio operator. In 1951 George went to work for the state of WI as a safety engineer. He retired after 33 years. The last 7 years of employment, he was on loan to OSHA as an Occupational Safety Consultant. George loved to ride motorcycles and snowmobiles, play cards and sing karaoke.

George is preceded in death by parents, brother John, sisters Rosemary Prissel and Gerry Ludwikoski and son, Scott, of Boyd WI, (55) 1/19/2015.

Anjenette C. Elliott, age 92, of Eau Claire, WI passed away on 6/22/2020. Anjie was born on 1/31/1928 in Eau Claire to Perry T. McCann and Agnes (Naser) McCann. She graduated from Eau Claire Senior High School in 1945. Anjie loved God, spending time with her family, traveling, cooking and baking, listening to country music, knitting and animals. Her grandchildren knew her as the kindest, most loving Gramma of all time.

Anjie is preceded in death by parents and brother Laverne McCann and son Scott, of Boyd WI, (55) 1/19/2015.

Anjie's family would like to thank the staff of Regina Senior Living for the exceptional care that she received for the months she lived there before her passing.

George married Anjenette McCann in 1949. They relocated to La Crosse, WI in 1951, later moving to Lake Wissota in Chippewa Falls and raising two sons, Craig and Scott. George and Anjie later divorced in 1993 and remained friends. Anjie moved to Woodbury, MN in 2006 to be close to her family and grandchildren and lived there until fall of 2019.

Survived by son, Craig, Prior Lake, MN, granddaughters Christina (Elliott) and Brad Torgerson, Lakeville MN and Amy Elliott, Cottage Grove, MN. Great grandchildren, Lauren and Cole Torgerson and Ava Elliott.

There will be no visitation or service. Private interment will be on July 31, 2020 in Rest Haven Cemetery. Celebrations of life planned for this summer. Arrangements are being taken care of by Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services.







