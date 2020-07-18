George Brown

George R. Brown, 73, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 7, 2020 in Tallahassee, Florida.

He was born November 24, 1946 in Eau Claire, the youngest son of Ernest & Dorothy (Grass) Brown.

George is survived by his wife of 50 years, Linda (Lehman) Brown of Tallahassee, Florida; daughter Pamela (Patrick) Garrett of Morrisville, NC; son Christopher (Julie) Brown of Surf City, NC; 2 granddaughters, Rachel Brown & Caroline Smith, who affectionately called him Papa D. He is further survived by his brother Bob (Marge) Brown & sister Carol (Wilmer) Fimreite, both of Eau Claire, & many nieces & nephews.

There was a private family service held on July 14, 2020 at Epiphany Lutheran Church in Tallahassee , Florida. George loved fishing, cars & never met a stranger. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Beggs Funeral Home, Tallahassee, Florida, 850-942-2929.







