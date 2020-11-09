George Edward Hunter, age 88, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 in Eau Claire. George was born August 15, 1932 to Edward and Idris Hunter and graduated from Frederic High School.
George then attended Dunwoody Institute, to obtain his associates degree. Following, he enlisted in the USAF. He was very proud to have worked in California on the Apollo, Gemini, and Mercury space program. He later returned to Wisconsin to work for National Presto Industries. George also coached youth hockey for many years.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years Stella; son Jim Hunter; step son Jeff West; step daughter Lynne Kohlhepp; six grandchildren; and one great grandchild.
George was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to an Alzheimer's, dementia or charity of choice
.
The family wishes to thank St. Croix hospice and his caregivers at Heritage Court.
A graveside service will be held at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner Wednesday, November 18th, at 12pm.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.cremationsociety-wi.com
.