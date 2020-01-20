|
George A. Soden Jr., 79, of the Eau Claire County Town of Ludington went home to see the Lord on Thursday, January 16, 2020, with his family at his side after fighting a long battle with multiple myeloma.
He was born in Durand, WI, on December 7, 1940, to George and Hazel (Cowell) Soden. George attended Durand High School and CVTC in Eau Claire. On December 1, 1962, he married Jane Gabert at St. Rose of Lima Parish in Cadott, WI.
George was an auto mechanic at A.E. Rogers in Eau Claire for 10 years. Then a truck driver at Ed Phillips & Sons for 25 years, and later owned and operated Commercial Supply Company in Cadott for 19 years.
George enjoyed fishing, gardening, traveling, woodworking, building birdhouses with his grandkids, and sitting around the bonfire cooking chicken. He was a 40-year member of St. Bridget's Catholic Church where he served on the parish council and as an offering counter.
He is survived by his wife; three sons, Steven (Linda), Paul (Cathy), and Scott (Kayleen); eight grandchildren, Cala (Ross) Hefferan, Amanda (Brock) Leino, Brook (Bill) Whitney, Sam Soden, Alaina Soden, Zachary Soden, Elliott & Nathan Soden; nine great-grandchildren, Liam, Kaliel, Naomi, Elizabeth, Lori, Theresa, Evelyn, Lila, and Ava; six step-grandchildren, Lyndsey, Chad, Emily, Mitchell, Billy Jo, and Harley. Also by his sister, Alice Girard of Plum City; and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
George was preceded in death by his parents; infant brothers; sisters, Mildred, Mabel, and Marion; and several brothers-in-law.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 24, 2020, at St. Bridget's Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls with Rev. Justin Kizewski celebrating the mass. A luncheon will immediately follow the service at church. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at church. Burial of cremains will be held in the spring at the church cemetery.
The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at the Mayo Clinic Cancer Center for their wonderful care they gave George.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. To express condolences online, please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020