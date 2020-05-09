George H. Stanek, 94, of Augusta, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving children on Friday afternoon, April 24, 2020. He was in the care of St. Croix Hospice at the Augusta Health and Rehabilitation.
George Henry Stanek was born at home in Chippewa County on May 8, 1925, one of 10 children born to Joseph and Libby (Vlasnik) Stanek. He grew up in Chippewa County on a farm near Huron. George enlisted in the United States Marines on May 20, 1944, and served during WWII in the Asiatic - Pacific area until his honorable discharge on July 28, 1946. While in the service he participated in action against the enemy on Okinawa in the Ryukyu Islands and with the occupation of China. After he was discharged he returned to Wisconsin where he was united in marriage to Lorraine Janisewski on April 17, 1947, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Stanley. Together they celebrated 72 years of marriage and to this union 7 children were born. The couple first lived in Strum before purchasing their farm just north of Augusta in Bridge Creek Township. It was here that they raised their family and farmed all their married life until their retirement. In May of 2015 they moved to the Fairchild Senior Apartments and in 2017 moved to the Augusta Health and Rehabilitation. George and Lorraine had been members of St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Augusta until it closed and he was currently a member of St. Raymond's Catholic Church in Brackett. He was baptized and received his first communion in December of 1955.
George took pride in his farming operation and was awarded the Outstanding Young Farmer Award in 1960, presented to him by the Eau Claire Junior Chamber of Commerce. In addition to working long hours on the farm he also found the time to give back to the community by serving on the Augusta School Board for several years, on the board for People State Bank of Augusta, was active with the Augusta American Legion and V.F.W. Posts, served as a fire warden for Bridge Creek Township, was an active supporter of the Trouble Waters and Rodell Busy Bees 4-H Clubs. Another way that he gave back to his fellow man was through his many gallons of donated blood through out his life and encouraged others to follow his example.
The community was important to George but so was his family. The family worked side by side but they also shared in many family gatherings. George especially enjoyed the annual family deer hunts, fishing expeditions and a friendly card games. He and Lorraine saw to it that both or at least one of them got to all of their children's school and extra curricular activities. Over the years they had also shared their family with several foster children. For a number of years after he retired he drove bus for the Augusta School District. During his retirement years he also enjoyed the hours spent with friends fishing, and at the Augusta Senior Center shooting pool and playing cards. Throughout his life he loved cutting wood which he was able to do into his 80's.
There was no doubt that George was very patriotic and that his service time in the Marines was a very meaningful and important part of his life. Over the years he compiled many of his service time memories into a book and in 2006 that book was published and titled "Stanek's Story".
George will be deeply missed by his 5 children, Suzanne Bertsch of Eau Claire, Georgia (Roy) Buchner of Birchwood, Wayne (Denise) Stanek of Chili, Todd (Mary) Stanek of Fall Creek, and Beverly (Bruce) Shong of Tomah; daughter-in-law, Jane Stanek of Osseo; 26 grandchildren, 41 great grandchildren and 11 great great grandchildren; brother Theodore (Vickie) Stanek of South Dakota; sister Marcella (Lowell) Ergen of South Milwaukee; sisters-in-law, Joyce Stanek of Cadott, Carol (Richard) Sorensen of Little Lake, MI Leona Janisewski of Northville, MI, Violet Janisewski of Oconomowoc; several nieces, nephews and other relatives. George was preceded in death by his parents; wife Lorriane on April 18, 2019; son Ronald on Nov. 15, 2018, infant daughter Kathleen; 2 grandchildren, Wade and Macy Stanek; great grandson Ashton Wilwert; brothers, Earnest, William, Victor, Joseph, Edwin, Willis; and sister, Alvina.
The family would like to take this opportunity to thank the staff at the Augusta Health and Rehabilitation and St. Croix Hospice for the wonderful treatment that George received while in their care. Everyone's kindness and support will never be forgotten. A celebration of life will he held and announced at a later date along with burial in the East Lawn Cemetery in Augusta, where military rites will be conducted by the Augusta area veterans.
online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com.
George Henry Stanek was born at home in Chippewa County on May 8, 1925, one of 10 children born to Joseph and Libby (Vlasnik) Stanek. He grew up in Chippewa County on a farm near Huron. George enlisted in the United States Marines on May 20, 1944, and served during WWII in the Asiatic - Pacific area until his honorable discharge on July 28, 1946. While in the service he participated in action against the enemy on Okinawa in the Ryukyu Islands and with the occupation of China. After he was discharged he returned to Wisconsin where he was united in marriage to Lorraine Janisewski on April 17, 1947, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Stanley. Together they celebrated 72 years of marriage and to this union 7 children were born. The couple first lived in Strum before purchasing their farm just north of Augusta in Bridge Creek Township. It was here that they raised their family and farmed all their married life until their retirement. In May of 2015 they moved to the Fairchild Senior Apartments and in 2017 moved to the Augusta Health and Rehabilitation. George and Lorraine had been members of St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Augusta until it closed and he was currently a member of St. Raymond's Catholic Church in Brackett. He was baptized and received his first communion in December of 1955.
George took pride in his farming operation and was awarded the Outstanding Young Farmer Award in 1960, presented to him by the Eau Claire Junior Chamber of Commerce. In addition to working long hours on the farm he also found the time to give back to the community by serving on the Augusta School Board for several years, on the board for People State Bank of Augusta, was active with the Augusta American Legion and V.F.W. Posts, served as a fire warden for Bridge Creek Township, was an active supporter of the Trouble Waters and Rodell Busy Bees 4-H Clubs. Another way that he gave back to his fellow man was through his many gallons of donated blood through out his life and encouraged others to follow his example.
The community was important to George but so was his family. The family worked side by side but they also shared in many family gatherings. George especially enjoyed the annual family deer hunts, fishing expeditions and a friendly card games. He and Lorraine saw to it that both or at least one of them got to all of their children's school and extra curricular activities. Over the years they had also shared their family with several foster children. For a number of years after he retired he drove bus for the Augusta School District. During his retirement years he also enjoyed the hours spent with friends fishing, and at the Augusta Senior Center shooting pool and playing cards. Throughout his life he loved cutting wood which he was able to do into his 80's.
There was no doubt that George was very patriotic and that his service time in the Marines was a very meaningful and important part of his life. Over the years he compiled many of his service time memories into a book and in 2006 that book was published and titled "Stanek's Story".
George will be deeply missed by his 5 children, Suzanne Bertsch of Eau Claire, Georgia (Roy) Buchner of Birchwood, Wayne (Denise) Stanek of Chili, Todd (Mary) Stanek of Fall Creek, and Beverly (Bruce) Shong of Tomah; daughter-in-law, Jane Stanek of Osseo; 26 grandchildren, 41 great grandchildren and 11 great great grandchildren; brother Theodore (Vickie) Stanek of South Dakota; sister Marcella (Lowell) Ergen of South Milwaukee; sisters-in-law, Joyce Stanek of Cadott, Carol (Richard) Sorensen of Little Lake, MI Leona Janisewski of Northville, MI, Violet Janisewski of Oconomowoc; several nieces, nephews and other relatives. George was preceded in death by his parents; wife Lorriane on April 18, 2019; son Ronald on Nov. 15, 2018, infant daughter Kathleen; 2 grandchildren, Wade and Macy Stanek; great grandson Ashton Wilwert; brothers, Earnest, William, Victor, Joseph, Edwin, Willis; and sister, Alvina.
The family would like to take this opportunity to thank the staff at the Augusta Health and Rehabilitation and St. Croix Hospice for the wonderful treatment that George received while in their care. Everyone's kindness and support will never be forgotten. A celebration of life will he held and announced at a later date along with burial in the East Lawn Cemetery in Augusta, where military rites will be conducted by the Augusta area veterans.
online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Telegram from May 9 to May 10, 2020.