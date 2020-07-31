George White

George Bradley White
Aka: "Bradley"
Born: 08/05/1970
Passed away: 07/27/2020
George born to Hazel Marie White and George Clifford Spencer in St. Paul, MN.
George came into this world born to run. Most knew him as Brad White or Bradley White.
Some also knew him by "Mutter" or "Chief running dummy."
He never really stuck in one place very long, but when he did it was always surrounded by family.
He enjoyed camping and fishing. His biggest thing was getting the last word in though. He always had to have the last word.
George was very good with his hands he could build just about anything. When his daughters were babies he supported them building storage sheds and roofing for others. He was very talented at native beadwork. He had a very infectious smile so he was able to make friends easily.
As a teenager he enjoyed skiing cross country and even skied the American Birkebeiner. That was a proud moment for him he shared it often. The best day of his life though was when he found out he was going to be a dad. Then came his daughters, who he named Angel and Brittnae. He had always tried to convince me it was a Native spelling. Not only did Brad have two wonderful daughters, he helped raise three children that looked up to him like a dad.
Brad had many good friends growing up that he never parted from. He loved hanging out with his nephew, Travis Jacobson, he was his special sidekick. No matter how many times Brad disappeared he always came back to his girlfriend, the mother of his daughters.
Brad is survived by his daughters Angel White and Brittnae White, his step-children Jonathan Fuller, Skie Rindal and Joshua Fuller, his longtime girlfriend Maria Fuller, his sister Debra Jacobson, sister Sandra Halverson and brother Charles Paine Jr. Also many nieces and nephews.
Brad was preceded in death by his parents, Hazel Marie White and George Clifford Spencer.
Now George Bradley White can honestly say to his girlfriend, "Last Word."
Funeral Services being arranged through pineviewfuneralservice.com
(Pineview Funeral Service Hayward, WI).