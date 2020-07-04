1/1
Georgeann Nemecek
Georgeann K. Nemecek, 98, of rural Augusta, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, at the Augusta Health and Rehabilitation.
Georgeann is survived by her son, Raymond Nemecek Jr. of Augusta; daughter, Janet and Daniel Ludvik of Weyerhaeuser; five grandchildren, Christopher (Lisa) Ludvik, Michelle (Christopher) Brall, Matthew (Melissa) Nemecek, Joseph Nemecek and Christina Nemecek; and six great-grandchildren, Joshua Brall, Ashley, Olivia, Aubrey and Elena Nemecek and Domonic Ludvik.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and by her husband Ray on Sept. 28, 2007.
Georgeann was born March 17, 1922, the daughter of Vladamir and Frances (Kupa) Mottl in Illinois. She was united in marriage to Raymond Nemecek on Sept. 27, 1941, in Chicago. The couple lived in Chicago and Oak Park, IL, before moving to their home near Lake Eau Claire, rural Augusta in 1977.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home with burial in the East Lawn Cemetery, both in Augusta.
Online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com.



Published in Leader Telegram from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2020.
