Georgiann Marie Olson, age 79, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, March 29, 2020.
"Georgie Girl" was born October 20, 1940 in Eau Claire to George and Ann (Blanda) Kawell. She graduated from Eau Claire Memorial HS in 1958, the first class to graduate from the new school. One week later, on June 7, 1958, she married the love of her life, James Olson, at St. Olaf Catholic Church.
She and Jim lived for a short while in St. Paul and then moved back to Eau Claire where they have resided for over 60 years. Together they raised six children in their home along the banks of the Eau Claire River where Georgie spent most of her days tending to the needs of her children and keeping them busy and out of trouble!
As a teenager Georgie earned money by catching the bean-picking truck and heading to the fields for the day. She also worked the counter at Kreske's in downtown Eau Claire. She sold Avon and Vivian Woodard cosmetics to help provide for the family. She was Vice President and Treasurer for the family business, Olson Bros. Well Drilling, Inc. for over 30 years. After retirement she enjoyed a short stint working for Dayton's at Oakwood Mall.
Georgiann was preceded in death by her parents, granddaughters Natasha Olson, Jade Olson and Pearl Ann Jerome. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, James, children Patricia (Norb) Brown, Bernadette Werner, Peter (Kaycee) Olson, Andrea (Steve) Smith, Christopher Olson, Maria (Mike) Phelps and sister Janice (George) Hepfler. She was the proud and loving grandmother to 21 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren and beloved aunt to many nephews and nieces.
Georgie Girl will be remembered for her love of life and her deep, deep Catholic faith. She loved to sew and knit, making countless gifts and treasures for family and friends. Her intricate embroidery pieces will be cherished by those fortunate enough to have been given. She was very generous with her talent and donated hats for newborns, mittens for school children, prayer shawls for those in need, especially cancer patients. She was a volunteer in the ICU family waiting room at Sacred Heart Hospital for several years and worked at the voting polls for the Town of Seymour.
She enjoyed cooking and baking and was known for her great meals, delicious desserts and adventure for trying new recipes, often modifying them! Her prize-winning creole gumbo was a much-anticipated staple during Christmas; the spicier the better! Good Friday fish fries found her home overflowing with family and food. She enjoyed feeding the "critters" and loved watching birds and squirrels. Her favorite was "Suzie" the white squirrel who would take peanuts from her hand!
Georgiann was a member of St. Bridget's Catholic Church and the St. Bridget's Altar Society. One of Georgie's most impressive talents was her gift of music. She could play the piano and accordion but was best known for her role as the organist at St. Bridget's Catholic Church, where she led the parish in hymns for over 30 years. She will be deeply missed by her parish family.
In 2015, just days before her 75th birthday, Georgie was diagnosed with breast cancer. After surgery and treatment she remained cancer-free for almost 5 years. During the past year she bravely faced trip after trip to the doctor to determine the cause of her ailments. Unfortunately, the return of breast cancer was found too late. Forgoing treatment, Georgie chose to live the rest of her days at home with her loved ones around her.
A private funeral and burial will take place for the family and a Memorial service and luncheon will be held in the future to allow extended family and friends to celebrate her life with us.
The family is extremely grateful for the care she received from staff on the 5th floor at Sacred Heart Hospital as well as Dr. Vicki Vande Zande, and HSHS St. Joseph's Hospice.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020