1/1
Gerald Carpenter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald "Jerry" Joseph Carpenter, age 85, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, passed away on September 19, 2020, after a short-term battle with cancer.
Jerry was born to Albert and Dorothy Carpenter on March 10, 1935, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. He graduated from Eau Claire's Memorial High School, where he was on the ski jump team. He served in the Air Force in Spokane, Washington from 1955- 1959. He attended the University of Minnesota where he studied electrical engineering. He worked in that field until retirement. In "retirement" he worked for Eau Claire County Meals on Wheels where he thoroughly enjoyed visiting with the people he served. He retired just last year at the age of 84.
He relished the great outdoors, including hiking, bird watching, hunting, and fishing. He enjoyed woodworking. He relished watching football and recently enjoyed the Packers beating the Vikings.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife: Cleo; daughter: Lynn (David) Schelitzche; son: Anthony "Tony" (Kim) Carpenter; step- children: Linda Bechtel, Robert (Rita) Schilling, Arlene (Rick) Myren and Cleneice Schilling; brothers: Dale (Virginia) Carpenter and William "Bill" Carpenter; 5 grandchildren, 9 step- grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, 12 step- great grandchildren and 7 nieces and nephews. Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, brother John Carpenter, and 4 siblings in childhood.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 2pm with visitation 1-hour prior with Pastor James Norton of Zion Lutheran Church in Fall Creek, of which Jerry was a member, officiating. Due to the pandemic masks and social distancing will be required.
The Cremation Society of Wisconsin is assisting the family at this time. The full obituary can be viewed at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Telegram from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved