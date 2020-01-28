|
|
Gerald Jason "Jake" Henderson, 80 of Stanley, died Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Cornell Care Center. He was born on December 19, 1939 to the late Scott and Adeline (Gruber) Henderson. Gerald grew up in the Stanley area and graduated from Stanley High in 1958. He entered the Army for a few years and then worked in Minneapolis and Milwaukee.
Gerald returned to the area and married Mary Kay Savina on February 27, 1971. He then worked for Presto, Uniroyal for 17 years and IKE and Benchmark until his retirement in 1992. He was an avid Stanley-Boyd sports fan and enjoyed fishing and hunting and being with his family.
He is survived by his son, Dan Szymoniak; his sister, Karen (Al) Raether of Stephenson, MI; his nieces and nephews, Scott and Nate (Kerry) Solie, Renee (Mark) Simenson, Lorna (David) Liegeois and Brian (Tammy) Raether; and his Special Grand-Niece, Lakyn Wiese. Gerald is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Mary Kay, in 2016, and his sister, Jeanne Solie.
A funeral mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church-Stanley with Father William Felix officiating. Entombment will follow in the Chapel of Hope Mausoleum in Chippewa Falls. Visitation will be from 5 until 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Plombon Funeral Home-Stanley and Friday morning from 10 a.m. until time of Mass at the Church.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020