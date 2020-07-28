1/1
Gerald Schwegman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald "Jerry" Schwegman, age 90, of Colfax, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Our House Senior Living, Menomonie, WI.
Jerry was born on Halloween '29 to the late Alois and Mildred (Pritchard) Schwegman. He graduated from Bloomer High School in 1948. He married Colleen Gessner on June 16, 1951, in Chippewa Falls, WI. After graduating from the University of Wisconsin Agriculture Short Course, he worked for Dairy Herd Improvement Association and also farmed. When Jerry and Colleen moved to Colfax in 1961, he worked for Surge Milking Company. He later worked as a plumber and electrician, owning his own business and working into his 80's. He was active in the community fire department, rescue squad, school board and village board, and was a member of Colfax Lutheran Church. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing cards and especially spending time 'Up North'.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Colleen; children, Mary (Dan Davis) Schwegman of Dallas, Tom (Julie) Schwegman of Colfax, Sue (Manny) Friberg of Eau Claire, and Paula (Terry) Moen of Colfax; grandchildren, Amy, Peter, Gail, Robyn, Melissa, Bridgette, Heather, Nick, and Chelsea; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters, Jean Knowlton of Eau Claire and Fern (Lloyd) Brunstad of Chippewa Falls; sister-in-law, Amelia Jaent of Chicago; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Jerry is preceded in death by his parents; brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Kay Gessner; and brother-in-law, Bruce Knowlton.
Memorials may be given to Colfax Lutheran Church or a charity of choice. The family of Jerry wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Obaid, Our House Senior Living, Inclusa and his family for the care he received over the years.
Due to COVID-19, no services will be held at this time. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Sampson Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.sampsonfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Telegram from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sampson Funeral Home
1017 Railroad Ave
Colfax, WI 54730
(715) 962-3525
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sampson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved