Gerald "Jerry" L. Tisdale, 89, of Eau Claire, passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday December 28th surrounded by his family.
He was born in Withee, WI to Glenn and Gertrude (Vincent) Tisdale. He graduated from Eau Claire Senior High School in 1948. Following High School, he enlisted in the Air Force on October 30th, 1951. During his time, he spent a year in Greenland working as a mechanic repairing airplanes. He served four years and was discharged on October 29th, 1955.
After being discharged from the Air Force, he married his life-long partner of almost 62 years. Jerry and Alene Lecy married on January 18th, 1958. Together they built a beautiful family while he worked for the Wisconsin State Patrol Headquarters and retired in 1993. During his life and after retirement he enjoyed camping and spending his weekends at the lake, hunting, fishing and feeding his wildlife animals. He coached his kids in various sporting activities and loved attending his grandchildren and great grandchildren's sporting events. Jerry also participated in dart ball, trap shooting and spent plenty of time with family. He spent time creating amazing woodworking pieces for his kids and grandkids.
Jerry is survived by his wife Alene and five children: Mark Tisdale (Sandy), Sandra (Rick) Huebner, Kathy Bauer (Rick), Kevin Tisdale (Lori), and Jeffrey (Tammy) Tisdale. Along with his grandchildren: Melissa (Jesse) Amend, Ryan Bauer (Amber), Briana (Karl) Johnson, Casey (McKenzie) Huebner, Shelby (Dustin) Quilling, Jared Huebner, Cody Tisdale (Amy), Alissa Tisdale (Ryan). Jerry is survived by his great-grandchildren: Aaron, Dylan, and Logan Amend; Elli, Brody, Baylee, and Ryan Jr. Bauer; Madilynn Huebner; Charlotte Johnson; and Baby Quilling. Jerry is also survived by his sister Edith (Gerald) Thibedeau.
Jerry is proceeded in death by his parents, his siblings Arlene, Ardith, and Ronald, and great-grand son Davin.
A visitation will take place at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Home, 535 South Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona, Wisconsin on Friday January 3rd at 9:00am. Following the visitation will be a service at 11:00am.
During his last breaths, Jerry was cared for greatly by Heartland Hospice Care. A special thank you to all of their staff that contributed to his comfort at home.
