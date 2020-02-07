|
Geraldine "Gerri" A. Bainter, age 78, of Eau Claire passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Health System-Eau Claire.
Gerri was born on April 19, 1941 to Harvey and Hazel (Ewer) Bainter in Ladysmith, Wisconsin.
Geraldine was an active volunteer at HSHS-Sacred Heart Hospital and a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. She served as a poll volunteer for many elections. She loved cutting hair and gave her time offering haircuts to residents at Grace Willowbrook and Care Partners-Country Terrace. She was known for sharing her love of baking and often gave away many baked goods.
She is survived by her daughter, Chandra James; sister, Pat Hetcheler; and five grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her son, Jack Layman, Jr.; her parents; her sisters, Marjorie Schwetz, Charlotte Rollins, and Shirley Parker; her brothers, Mike, Bobby, Delmar, and Larry Bainter.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of Mayo Clinic Health System-Eau Claire for providing outstanding care to Gerri in her time of need. The family would also like to recognize the UW Organ & Tissue Donation Team for their generous support and kindness, for "sorrow turns to hope and a terrible loss becomes a gift."
Memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020 at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 3307 State Street, Eau Claire, WI 54701. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at church. Private burial will take place at Lakeview Cemetery.
