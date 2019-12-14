|
Geraldine "Gerry" Belle (Wilson) Kramer, age 94, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Dove Healthcare West in Eau Claire.
Gerry was born in Augusta, WI on October 16, 1925 to the late Storm and Leone (Croasdale) Wilson. Growing up during the depression meant their family had to move often and Gerry attended five different schools before graduating from Fairchild High School. During this time, she honed her talent for being able to make conversation with just about anyone.
During WWII, Gerry worked at Presto in Eau Claire and later as a waitress at the Cozy CafÃ©. There she met Clarence Kramer, who owned the cafÃ© with his brother. They married, moved to Fall Creek and raised a family of eight children together.
Motherhood turned out to be Gerry's true calling. By her example, she taught her children faith, the value of hard work, the importance of family and how to maintain a sense of humor through anything. She often said she didn't know what she laughed at before she had kids and she was famous for unleashing her "witch's cackle" on her unsuspecting children and grandchildren.
The kitchen was the heart of her home. Friends and family often gathered there because there was always delicious food and baked goods to be found. After her last child started school, Gerry went back to work as a cook at Fall Creek Valley Nursing Home and later at UWEC, until retirement. Gerry experienced numerous social, cultural and technological changes to our world in her 94 years and she handled them all with grace.
Gerry was welcomed into heaven by her loved ones preceding her in death; her husband, Clarence; daughters, Mary Mettler and Nancy Kunz; grandson, Scott; and daughter-in-law; Neacy.
Carrying on her legacy are her children, Charles (Lana) Kramer, Connie (Gary Anderson) Kramer, Mark (Sue) Kramer, Kevin Kramer, Karen (Scott) Guenard, and Robin Kramer; sons-in-law, Paul (Debbie) Mettler and Duane Kunz; grandchildren, Teresa Kramer, Candice (Mike) Pennekamp, Bryan (Trent) Kramer, Elizabeth (Kenny) Swanbeck, Jessa Kramer, Molly (Josh) Fox, Betsy (Josh) Schweitzer, Jill (Geoff) Ekar, Jennifer (Mark) Hutchison, Kayla, Linsey, Alyssa and Alana Kramer, and Jacob Guenard; 14 great-grandchildren; many other family members and friends.
Gerry's family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to Michele and all the staff from both St. Croix Hospice and at Dove Healthcare-West.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at St. Raymond of Penafort Parish with Father Derek Sakowski officiating (E10455 Mallard Road, Fall Creek, WI). Visitation will be one hour prior to Mass at church. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum in the Town of Washington. Evergreen Funeral Home is serving the family.
