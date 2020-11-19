Geraldine "Gerry" Elaine Miller, age 94, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 17 at Heritage Assisted Living, Eau Claire, WI.

Geraldine was born in Boyceville, WI on March 8, 1926 to the late Hazel and Helmer Hendrikson. She graduated from Boyceville High School and went on to graduate from Eau Claire Normal Teacher College. She taught before and after marrying her husband, Lloyd Miller on May 19, 1946 in Menomonie,Wi. They grew their family of four girls and eventually settled in Durand, WI. In the 60s Gerry returned to school to complete her Bachelors degree (while taking care of her family). She graduated and taught for many years at Caddie Woodlawn Elementary School in Durand. She was a wonderful teacher and was very proud to have helped many of her young students along the way.

In 1988, Gerry and Lloyd relocated to Eau Claire, WI during their retirement. They were actively involved with their church, Trinity Lutheran, and spending loving time with their daughters and families, especially their grandchildren.

Gerry is survived by her children, Dianna Miller of Eau Claire, WI, Michelle (Jeffrey) Ferry of Tomah, WI, Rhonda (Mark) Traun of Menomonie, WI, and Patricia (Tim) Bouvine of Cameron, WI; grandchildren, Amy (Jason) Reis, Stacy (Craig) Hinden, Matthew (Adriana) Ferry, Zack Traun, Nathan (Miranda) Gobel, and Katie (Kyle) Crotteau; and great-grandchildren.

She was also survived by her sister-in-law, LuAnn Miller; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ralph and Jo Miller; and many special nieces and nephews.

Gerry was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd (1993); parents, Hazel and Helmer Hendrikson; brother, Pete Hendrikson; and granddaughter, Erin Van Stelle.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, Eau Claire, WI in memory of Gerry Miller.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the staff at Heritage Assisted Living for her care and support.

There will be a private family graveside service at Rest Haven Cemetery.







