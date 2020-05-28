Geraldine Marion Sell of Pine City passed away peacefully on Wednesday May 20, 2020 at the age of 78 years old.
Geraldine was born on May 10,1942 to Edwin and Viola (Klatt) Sell of Fall Creek Wisconsin. She was the oldest of 10 siblings. Geraldine was raised on the family farm in Fall Creek Wisconsin and was often found in the garden, or helping milk the cows. In 1972 her only son George Sell was born. When George was six years old they moved from the farm into the town of Fall Creek. Geraldine was a very hard worker, and had many jobs over the years living in Wisconsin. She was a waitress, cook, housekeeper, newspaper carrier, and held several cleaning jobs throughout the community. Gerry brought a smile to the faces of her paper customers each day. Throughout the years, Gerry's favorite hobby was weaving rag rugs. These rugs were prized items at local craft fairs, and enjoyed by family and friends.
In 2006 Geraldine decided to "retire" and moved to Pine City, Minnesota, where her son, George and wife Carrie lived. In Pine City Geraldine was very involved in the Our Redeemer quilting group. Every Monday she spent countless hours matching quilting squares to make a perfect quilt. She attended weekly Bible Study, and continued to tend to many gardens. But best of all Gerry was able to help care for her three grandchildren. She loved attending their sporting events, choir and band concerts, and watching them grow.
Geraldine is survived by her son, George (Carrie) Sell; grandchildren, Parker, Addison and Ella; brother, Duane (Elaine) Sell of Augusta WI, Judy (Harold Sr.) Jackson of Fall Creek, Donald Sell of Fall Creek, Marion (Mike) Stokes of Eau Claire, Regina Sell of Fall Creek, Betty Sell of Fall Creek. She is further survived by many several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and a great-great-nephew.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents; parents, Edwin and Viola Sell; brothers, Gary and Steven Sell; Sister, Nancy Olson; and brother-in-law, Terry Olson.
A family graveside service for Geraldine will be held in Fall Creek, Wisconsin at 1 p.m. on June 4th, 2020.
Arrangements are entrusted to: Cremation Society of Wisconsin.
Published in Leader Telegram from May 28 to May 29, 2020.