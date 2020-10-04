Geraldine Trisko-Zajic

Geraldine "Gerri" Ann Trisko-Zajic, 61, of Sioux Creek Township, rural Chetek, passed away on September 29, 2020 at her home. Gerri was born on February 14, 1959 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin the daughter of Clifford and Florence (Komro) McMahon.

Gerri loved spending time with her large family and numerous friends.

She was dedicated to her favorite soap opera, the Green Bay Packers and her Dr Pepper.

Gerri enjoyed fishing with anyone, especially her husband Ray.

She was also a member of the Brackett American Legion Auxiliary Unit 550.

She will be sadly missed by her family, friends & those she touched in the city of Chetek and surrounding communities.

Gerri leaves to celebrate her memory: her husband, Ray Zajic, daughters, Jessica Anderson, Kendra (Tony) Flores and Kylia Frase, son, Ryan Zajic, grandchildren, Zachary, Josie May and Zayne, God-Daughter, McKenzie McMahon, brothers, Richard McMahon, Jim (Brenda) McMahon, William (Lori) McMahon and Robert McMahon (Theresa), sisters, Mary McMahon, Colleen (Randy) Lane, Paulette (Ross) Johnson, Monica (Brad) Wittwer and Kristine McMahon (Mark), brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Debra Zajic, Lovettsville, VA, brother-in-law, Patrick Huiras, New Auburn, WI, numerous, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and other loving family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her grandparents and son Matt.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and will be posted when that date is available.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 550, W9150 Beaver Creek Road, Fall Creek, Wisconsin 54742.

The Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home of Chetek has been entrusted with arrangements.







