1/1
Gertrude Hoch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gertrude's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gertrude (Bjorgo) Hoch was born October 31, 1915 to Michael and Marie Bjorgo. Friday, September 18, 2020 Gertrude's life on earth came to a close at Mayo Health System in Eau Claire, WI. Gertrude grew up in rural Mondovi, Norden area. She shared almost 70 years with her spouse, Merlin Hoch, and took great pride in being a farm wife and loving mother to four children. Her interests included: sewing, embroidery, gardening and church activities.
Gertrude is survived by her four children, Carolyn Hoch of Arizona; Daryl (Judy) Hoch of Eleva, Rosalie Thorne of Richfield, MN and Mary (John) Galbreath of Mondovi. Also, grandchildren; Herbert Jackson of Indiana, Shirley (Jim) Swank of Indianapolis, IN, Tara (Rob Biscoe) Jackson of Scottdale, AZ, Todd (Mia) Jackson of Indiana, Steve (Stacey) Hoch of Modena, WI, Mike (Lynn) Hoch of Eleva, Darla (Josh) Burce of Eleva, Al (Joanne) Thorne of Bloomington, MN, Chris (Carrie) Lindstrom of Durand, WI, Dulcee (Karl) Kurth of Durand, WI, Nick (Ashley) Lindstrom of Mondovi and Tessa (Brian) Harmon, also of Mondovi. Gertie was a loving great-grandmother to many and one on the way! Many nieces and nephews too many to count have been very close to Gertrude.
Gertrude was preceded in death by her spouse, Merlin, four siblings and her parents.
A service, led by Chaplain Gary Preston, will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi Chapel, with burial to follow at Oak Park Cemetery, Mondovi. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10:00 AM until the hour of the service. To ensure the safety of the family, face coverings are needed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Telegram from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved