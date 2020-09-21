Gertrude Hoch

Gertrude (Bjorgo) Hoch was born October 31, 1915 to Michael and Marie Bjorgo. Friday, September 18, 2020 Gertrude's life on earth came to a close at Mayo Health System in Eau Claire, WI. Gertrude grew up in rural Mondovi, Norden area. She shared almost 70 years with her spouse, Merlin Hoch, and took great pride in being a farm wife and loving mother to four children. Her interests included: sewing, embroidery, gardening and church activities.

Gertrude is survived by her four children, Carolyn Hoch of Arizona; Daryl (Judy) Hoch of Eleva, Rosalie Thorne of Richfield, MN and Mary (John) Galbreath of Mondovi. Also, grandchildren; Herbert Jackson of Indiana, Shirley (Jim) Swank of Indianapolis, IN, Tara (Rob Biscoe) Jackson of Scottdale, AZ, Todd (Mia) Jackson of Indiana, Steve (Stacey) Hoch of Modena, WI, Mike (Lynn) Hoch of Eleva, Darla (Josh) Burce of Eleva, Al (Joanne) Thorne of Bloomington, MN, Chris (Carrie) Lindstrom of Durand, WI, Dulcee (Karl) Kurth of Durand, WI, Nick (Ashley) Lindstrom of Mondovi and Tessa (Brian) Harmon, also of Mondovi. Gertie was a loving great-grandmother to many and one on the way! Many nieces and nephews too many to count have been very close to Gertrude.

Gertrude was preceded in death by her spouse, Merlin, four siblings and her parents.

A service, led by Chaplain Gary Preston, will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi Chapel, with burial to follow at Oak Park Cemetery, Mondovi. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10:00 AM until the hour of the service. To ensure the safety of the family, face coverings are needed.







