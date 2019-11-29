|
|
Gladys V. Holden, age 100, of Menomonie, WI passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 at The Neighbors of Dunn County.
The former Gladys Viola Schultz was born July 19, 1919 in Menomonie, WI to Louis and Inga (Kolmo) Schultz. She was raised in the Menomonie area and attended country grade school.
On Dec. 10, 1938, Gladys married Russell Holden. Together they raised their family.
She enjoyed baking and gardening and was also very crafty, doing basket weaving and crocheting. She also delighted in dancing in her red high heels.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Russell; brothers Leonard, Merlin and Eldon Schultz; grandson-in-law Brent Albers; brother-in-law Everett Vradenburg; and daughter-in-law Dee Holden.
Gladys is survived by her children, Elaine (Norbert) Styer, Merlin Holden, Maxine (James) Jackson, Jim (Penny) Holden, Galen (Nancy) Holden, Mary (Gene) Simonson, Lloyd (Paula) Holden, Terry (Sally) Holden; 22 grandchildren; 49 great-grandchildren; and15 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Phyllis Vradenburg and Mavis (Louis) Cornellier; and sister-in-law Lorna Schultz; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 at Peace Lutheran Church in Menomonie, with Pastor Bob Friese officiating. There will be visitation at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Peace Lutheran Church Cemetery in the Town of Menomonie, Dunn Co. WI.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com
Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019