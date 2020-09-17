Glen Clark, known to friends and family as Cap, passed away peacefully September 9th, 2020, with his wife of 63 years by his side. Cap was raised in Manhattan MT where he helped on the family ranch, graduated from Montana State University, and earned his Masters at University of WI. He retired from North High in Eau Claire after teaching science and coaching football and swim team for 35 years. He married the love of his life, Martha Ann Smith, in Twin Bridges MT in 1957. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, reading, camping in his motor home, and traveling.

Cap is survived by his wife Martha, and their three daughters; Cappy Clark (Rob), Randi Migliacio (Jim), Michelle Swenson (Scott), nine grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, sister Judy, and his cat Stella. He is preceded in death by his parents Dorothy (Chandler) and Paul Clark, his three sisters Carolyn, Alice and Joyce, and his in- laws Hazel and Logan Smith. There will be no funeral service; his ashes will be interred at a later date. Memorials may be sent to Alzheimer's Research.







