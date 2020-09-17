1/1
Glen Clark
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Glen Clark, known to friends and family as Cap, passed away peacefully September 9th, 2020, with his wife of 63 years by his side. Cap was raised in Manhattan MT where he helped on the family ranch, graduated from Montana State University, and earned his Masters at University of WI. He retired from North High in Eau Claire after teaching science and coaching football and swim team for 35 years. He married the love of his life, Martha Ann Smith, in Twin Bridges MT in 1957. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, reading, camping in his motor home, and traveling.
Cap is survived by his wife Martha, and their three daughters; Cappy Clark (Rob), Randi Migliacio (Jim), Michelle Swenson (Scott), nine grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, sister Judy, and his cat Stella. He is preceded in death by his parents Dorothy (Chandler) and Paul Clark, his three sisters Carolyn, Alice and Joyce, and his in- laws Hazel and Logan Smith. There will be no funeral service; his ashes will be interred at a later date. Memorials may be sent to Alzheimer's Research.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Telegram from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved