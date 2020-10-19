Glenn Gregerson

Glenn S. Gregerson was born September 20, 1931, to Roy and Mellie (Eytcheson) Gregerson in Hayward, WI. He attended school in Hayward. He enlisted in the Army in 1948. He served his country in Okinawa and Korea and was honorably discharged in 1952 (3 yrs, 8 mos, 4 days).

On February 19, 1954, he was united in marriage to Alice Grunewald in Chippewa Falls, WI. To this union three sons were born. Glenn worked as an OTR truck driver for over 40 years. After his oldest son passed away in 2002, Glenn moved back to Hayward. Glenn received his belated high school diploma on December 15, 2003. It was a Christmas gift from his boys. The VFW in Osseo, WI helped with the paperwork. Glenn married Peg Suino on January 13, 2004 in Las Vegas, NV. They loved traveling, especially to Mesa, AZ to escape the cold weather. They enjoyed playing bingo, going on bus trips and trying their luck in casinos.

Glenn is survived by his wife, Peg; sons, Greg Gregerson of Osseo, WI and Lars (Cara) Gregerson of Eau Claire, WI; 5 grandchildren, Tonya (Matt) Meyers of Chippewa Falls, WI, Bailey Gregerson of Eau Claire, WI, Spencer (Brooke) Gregerson of Dodgeville, WI, Kasey Gregerson of Eau Claire, WI, Travis (Jessica) Gregerson of Osseo, WI; 6 great-grandchildren, Ella, Chance and Presley Gregerson, Gavin and Graham Meyers, and Jonas Gregerson. Also surviving are 6 stepchildren, Mark (Lillian) Suino of Hayward, WI, Paul (Monty Van Wart) Suino of Riverside, CA, Connie (John) Olson of Hayward, WI, David Suino of Augusta, WI, Kevin (May) Suino of Menomonee Falls, WI and Bruce (Sara) Suino of Rochester, MN; plus 10 step-grandchildren Amanda Suino of Hayward, WI, Tammy Kavanagh of Hayward, WI, Jason (Emily) Suino of Hayward, WI, Kristin (Joshua) Zimmerman of Hayward, WI, Jocelyn (Lucas) Balfany of Somerset, WI, Cameron Suino of Austin, TX, Francesca Suino Waukee, IA, Matthew, Maggie and Molly Suino of Rochester, MN; and 8 step-great-grandchildren, Colton and Alexis Shofer, Holly, Hailey and Hunter Kavanagh, Aubrey and Wyatt Zimmerman, and Drake Balfany. Glenn is also survived by his sisters, Alice Douthit of Florence, CO and Bonnie (Jim) Correll of Hayward, WI and many nieces, nephews and wonderful friends.

Proceeding Glenn in death were his parents; his first wife, Alice; his son, Mark Allen and his brothers, Vincent, Neil and Phillip.

A great big thank you goes to his special family of caregivers at Hayward Health Services.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

The Hayward Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.







